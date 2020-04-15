Clearwater Composting of Lewiston has reopened to the general public after its closure last month because of Gov. Brad Little’s order restricting nonessential businesses to help slow the spread of the coronavirus.
Last week, city of Lewiston officials noted high demand for the facility’s services since many people are doing yard work as the weather warms and they shelter in place, per the governor’s order. Public Works Director Chris Davies told the Lewiston City Council this week that Clearwater Composting’s owner, Latah Sanitation, agreed with a city request to reopen.
The facility, at 3965 Industrial Way in East Lewiston, is open 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., seven days per week. Nez Perce County residents may bring their yard waste at no additional cost, but those who live outside the county have to pay a fee based on weight. Clearwater Composting is currently only accepting credit and debit cards so their employees don’t have to handle cash, and receipts will be emailed.
Those with questions may call Clearwater Composting at (208) 413-6020.