Lewiston Fire Department Chief Travis Myklebust lifted the recreational fire ban Monday that has been in place since June 30.
According to a news release from the city, the extreme fire conditions that triggered the ban have abated enough to lift the ban. Open burning is still not allowed within the city limits at any time of year, but recreational fires are allowed. Those include barbecues and recreational fires; ceremonies; fireplaces and portable fireplaces; firefighting training under the direction of the fire chief; weed or fire hazard control under the direction of the fire chief; or the destruction of other buildings, structures and material deemed a hazard to public safety or health by the fire chief.
According to city code, recreational fires are allowed under the following conditions:
Portable outdoor fireplaces must be used in accordance with the manufacturer’s instructions and can’t be operated within 15 feet of a structure or combustible materials.
Recreational fires must not be closer than 25 feet from a structure, fence or other combustible materials.
The pile size can’t be more than 3 feet in diameter and 2 feet in height.
Conditions which could cause a fire to spread outside the designated fire area must be eliminated prior to ignition.
Recreational fires and portable outdoor fireplaces must be constantly attended by an adult until the fire is completely extinguished.
Fire extinguishing equipment, such as a 4-A rated fire extinguisher, dirt, sand or garden hose must be available for immediate use.