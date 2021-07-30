Lewiston’s 16th triple digit day

Lewiston saw its 16th triple-digit day of the summer Thursday, with a high of 104 measured at the Lewiston-Nez Perce County Regional Airport, according to the National Weather Service in Spokane.
More 100-degree temperatures are expected this week, with the NWS forecast for Lewiston calling for a high of 109 today and 108 Saturday. There is a chance of showers and thunderstorms Sunday.
The NWS issued a news release warning about heat and wildfire smoke today and Saturday in northern Idaho and eastern Washington. It also warned about possible thunderstorms Sunday.
Lewiston went from June 16 to July 20 without any measurable rain, according to the NWS. There was one hundredth of an inch of rain on July 21 and on Wednesday, and more than that could potentially fall Sunday.
Lewiston’s record for most triple-digit days in one summer is 27. It has occured three times, in 1938, ’39 and ’42, according to the NWS. That was the era when the temperature was measured in downtown Lewiston, where the readings are generally warmer. The official gauge is now at the Lewiston-Nez Perce County Regional Airport.
Here are Lewiston’s triple-digit days so for this summer: 101, June 2; 103, June 26; 107, June 27; 112, June 28; 115, June 29; 113, June 30; 101, July 1; 100, July 2; 101, July 3; 101, July 4; 100, July 5; 104, July 6; 102, July 13; 103, July 14; 102, July 25; and 104, July 29.