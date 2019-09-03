Tickets
Where: Little Red Barn in the North 40 parking lot, 2981 Thain Grade, Lewiston.
When: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. today; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday-Friday; 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.
Online: www.lewistonroundup.com
Performances
What: Xtreme Bulls, Wednesday; family night, Thursday; Tough Enough to Wear Pink, Friday; final performance, Saturday.
Where: Lewiston Roundup Grounds, 2100 Tammany Creek Road, Lewiston.
When: Gates open at 4:59 p.m.; performances begin at 6:59 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday.
Parade
Where: Downtown Lewiston.
When: 9:59 a.m. Saturday.