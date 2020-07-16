What could be Lewiston’s longest running, most iconic community event won’t be held this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The 86th annual Lewiston Roundup was postponed until next year after a difficult decision by its organizers.
None of the activities planned at the Roundup grounds and other locations from Sept. 8-12, including the multiple-night rodeo and downtown Lewiston parade, will be held.
The only other year the Roundup was skipped since its founding in 1935 was in 1942, when organizers didn’t proceed because of World War II.
“We want to see you,” according to a news release issued Wednesday by the Roundup Association. “We want to celebrate our community. We want to be able to do all of these things with you, for you, and safely. However, we cannot risk the safety of our community, our dedicated volunteers, and our faithful patrons.”
The association also canceled the Aug. 8 She’s Wild Summer Smash Demolition Derby and isn’t permitting any large-scale events on the Roundup premises, said Willie Deibel, president of the Roundup Association Board.
It will evaluate smaller gatherings on a case-by-case basis, Deibel said.
Other rodeos around Idaho, Washington and Oregon are on hold for a year too, such as the Pendleton Roundup and the Bonner County Rodeo.
Multiple factors drove the Roundup board’s call, made in consultation with Public Health – Idaho North Central District, the medical community, local government officials and event supporters, Deibel said.
“Everybody wanted the Roundup to move forward and succeed, but they also felt like, in the interest of safety, it might not be the best decision to do that,” he said.
The number of COVID-19 cases is rising in the region, and that figure could escalate once everyone who contracted the illness over the July 4 weekend has been diagnosed, Deibel said.
The Roundup was going to be more expensive because of precautions to help prevent the spread of the illness. Organizers would have had to purchase face masks and additional cleaning supplies to stock more hand-washing stations and for frequent cleaning of drink tokens, picnic tables and hand railings in the stands, as well as multiple surfaces in bathrooms and portable toilets.
More volunteers would have been needed to do those tasks, in addition to the people from community organizations that are compensated by the Roundup for serving concessions, overseeing the parking lot, checking the ages of people who are drinking alcohol and taking tickets.
The Roundup board also would have had to consider measures such as checking the temperatures of individuals before they entered the grounds and still would not have had any way to know if anyone on the premises had coronavirus, Deibel said.
Financial issues compounded the challenge. Roundup organizers believe ticket sales this year would have been down by an unknown amount because some people would stay home to prevent potential exposure to COVID-19.
“We knew what our fixed costs are and what we need as far as ticket sales to cover that,” Deibel said. “To move forward left too many unknown questions and concerns.”
The Roundup can withstand one year of missing the event profits that would have gone into the day-to-day expenses of operating the grounds and the following year’s rodeo.
“Will it have an effect?” Deibel said. “Absolutely. Will we be able to move forward? Yes. We have positioned ourselves so we can withstand an event like this and still provide a service to the community.”
To help mitigate the impact for community groups that do fundraising by being paid to help, the Roundup established the She’s Wild Cares Fund, through which it will accept donations to be used in part for contributions to those organizations.
Despite the board’s lengthy deliberation about the decision, organizers are prepared for some to see it from a political perspective.
“Different members of the public view the nature of this pandemic differently,” Deibel said. “Some take it more seriously from a health side. Some feel it is unfounded or unsupported. We don’t choose a side. We want to take an appropriate approach for what is best for the community in general.”
The Roundup announcement came on a day when two new coronavirus cases were reported in north central Idaho and southeastern Washington.
One of the new cases was a confirmed case in Latah County of an individual between the ages of 10-19. Latah County has had 33 confirmed cases and six probable cases.
The other new case was a woman between the ages of 60-79 in Whitman County who is stable and isolating at home. That brings Whitman County’s total to 54 positive cases. Of those, 46 people have recovered, and the remainder are stable and isolating themselves, according to a news release from Whitman County.
“Current COVID-19 activity highlights the need for individuals to maintain social distancing and personal vigilance,” according to the news release. “Masks are an easy and effective way to reduce the spread of COVID-19.”
Nez Perce County has had 102 confirmed and 13 probable coronavirus cases since the pandemic started. All of the 19 deaths from the illness in north central Idaho have been in Nez Perce County.
Clearwater County has had five confirmed and two probable coronavirus cases. Idaho County has had 13 confirmed cases and Lewis County hasn’t had any.
The Nez Perce Tribe has recorded 24 cases, and, so far, all of the results available from two recent mass testings of almost 400 individuals have been negative.
Nimiipuu Health continues to offer testing with same-day results to qualifying patients and tribal employees with COVID-19 symptoms, according to a Wednesday news release from the tribe.
Asotin County has recorded 22 coronavirus cases and two deaths, while Garfield County has had two coronavirus cases and no deaths.
Asotin County’s numbers are staying steady even though testing is common, said Public Health Administrator Brady Woodbury, who said he has received results from five to 10 tests per day since mid-May.
Williams may be contacted at ewilliam@lmtribune.com or (208) 848-2261.