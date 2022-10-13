Tickets are on sale now for the Lewiston Rotary Club’s 100th anniversary celebration at 5 p.m. Oct. 22 at the Lewis-Clark Hotel.
The centennial gala is fashioned after the era in which the Lewiston club began, with swing band music, a celebratory cocktail greeting at the door and suggested dress in 1920s high fashion or semi-formal attire. Ticket prices are $100 each and the event is open to the public.
“We wanted a fun way to celebrate our 100 years of community service in the valley,” said Helen LeBoeuf, the coordinator for the event and longtime Rotary member. “What better way than to dress up, eat a fabulous meal, dance to the big band sound and have fun in the style of the era in which our Club began.”
Attendees will be greeted at the door with a celebratory cocktail (alcoholic or nonalcoholic) reminiscent of the speakeasy days of the 1920s. The event will be hosted by master of ceremonies Brad Melton, a longtime member of the club. Dinner is at 6 p.m. featuring New York steak or a vegetarian option with accompanying side dishes, followed by a dessert bar. Dancing starts at 7 p.m. with live music from the Swing Notes, an 18 member swing/jazz band from Lewiston. Throughout the evening, themed gift baskets will be given away to lucky attendees.
Tickets to the gala are available by calling LeBoeuf at (208) 790-4590, or emailing helenm@lewiston.org.
Rotary International first allowed women to become members in 1989 and this year the Lewiston club elected its first all-women leadership team. In 2020, women made up about 23% of the international club membership. Women are about 40% of the Lewiston club.
The service organization is open to everyone and its philanthropic projects include providing scholarships for Lewis-Clark State College students, sponsoring the Lewiston Rotary Bike Rodeo and funding support for the Snake River Community Clinic, the Idaho Foodbank and the Salvation Army.
The club’s motto is “We aren’t your father’s Rotary Club,” and weekly lunch meetings are held at noon on Wednesdays at the Hells Canyon Grand Hotel at 621 21st St. More information on membership is available at the Rotary Club’s website at lewistonrotary.org.