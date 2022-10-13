Tickets are on sale now for the Lewiston Rotary Club’s 100th anniversary celebration at 5 p.m. Oct. 22 at the Lewis-Clark Hotel.

The centennial gala is fashioned after the era in which the Lewiston club began, with swing band music, a celebratory cocktail greeting at the door and suggested dress in 1920s high fashion or semi-formal attire. Ticket prices are $100 each and the event is open to the public.

