Two Lewiston men were hospitalized Friday night after their 2004 Ford F-250 pickup veered up an embankment next to Snake River Avenue in Lewiston and rolled over, according to the Lewiston Police Department.
Officers responded to the scene around 11:46 p.m. to find the truck resting on its wheels near the entrance to the Snake River Avenue boat launch, with the two men inside. Medics from the Lewiston Fire Department were able to extricate the men and take them to St. Joseph Regional Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police believe the vehicle was southbound on Snake River Avenue at the time of the accident. They identified the driver as Shaun Rugg, 39, of Lewiston. The name of the 42-year-old passenger was not released. Snake River Avenue was closed for approximately two and a half hours while police investigated the accident.
No charges had been filed as of Saturday morning, but are expected in the near future, according to the news release
Any witnesses to the crash who have not been contacted by Lewiston police are asked to call Sgt. Craig Roberts at (208) 746-0171.