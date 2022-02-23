A 25-year-old Lewiston resident is being charged with felony aggravated assault and felony battery on an officer after an alleged attack Saturday near the Nez Perce County Fairgrounds put a woman in the hospital.
Magistrate Judge Michelle Evans set a $50,000 bond for Kiara J.L. Finney during an initial appearance Tuesday, even though the prosecution only requested a $30,000 bond. Evans said she set the high amount after reviewing a police affidavit in the case.
According to the affidavit, a witness called police around 7 p.m. Saturday to report that a person had beaten up a woman at the fairgrounds and left in a Dodge Neon. Using the license plate number provided by the witness, a Lewiston police officer was able to stop the vehicle a short time later on Thain Road. Finney allegedly refused to exit the vehicle, and kicked at officers as they were making an arrest, striking one in the hand.
The woman who was the subject of the alleged attack had to be taken to St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston for treatment of her injuries, according to the affidavit. Finney did not qualify for a public defender at Tuesday’s hearing and will hire private counsel in the case.
Finney also faces two misdemeanor charges for resisting or obstructing officers, and DUI. Evans entered not guilty pleas on Finney’s behalf on those charges, and set a March 2 preliminary hearing in the case.