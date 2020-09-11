The city of Lewiston will be flushing hydrants throughout the Lewiston’s water system this month.
The work will be done Sunday through Wednesday, and again Sept. 20-23. City crews will work from 6 p.m. until 4 a.m.
This flushing could cause some discoloration of the drinking water, but the water is safe to drink, according to a city news release. To clear the water, a cold tap should be turned on and allowed to run until it clears. The hot water should also be checked for discoloration before running it into the washing machine.
There may be periods of low water pressure during this flushing. People, especially drivers, are asked to be aware of water possibly being on the roadways.
The purpose of the hydrant flushing is to clean the water mains, obtain hydrant flows and to check the mechanical condition of the fire hydrants, the release said.