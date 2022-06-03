Lewiston and Moscow continue their slow slide down the list of Idaho’s largest cities, despite adding more than 600 new residents combined over the last year.
Lewiston now ranks as the 11th largest city in the state, down from ninth a decade ago, according to recently released census population estimates.
Moscow, which ranked 12th in 2011, dipped to 14th last year, behind Kuna.
Collectively, the five counties in north central Idaho grew by an estimated 1,876 people in 2021, or almost 1.7%.
Idaho as a whole surpassed 1.9 million in population, adding 53,131 people, or 2.9%. The state had the highest growth rate in the nation, for the fifth consecutive year.
Nearly half of that population growth was concentrated in Ada and Canyon counties, which added a combined 24,348 people in 2021. Ada County alone added nearly 14,000 people, or more than seven times the increase for all of north central Idaho.
Washington state grew by about 0.25%, or 19,907 people, according to the updated population estimates, to 7.738 million.
The United States as a whole grew by an estimated 0.12% last year. That’s the lowest year-over-year growth rate in the nation’s history.
