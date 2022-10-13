A restoration of the top pavement of Lewiston’s 21st Street is scheduled to be completed as early as next summer.
The road will be resurfaced between its intersection with U.S. Highway 12 and 19th Avenue by the Lewiston Center Mall, said Dustin Johnson, city of Lewiston public works director.
Johnson and his counterpart in the city of Clarkston, Kevin Poole, spoke about infrastructure at a “State of the Valley” lunch sponsored by the Lewis Clark Valley Chamber of Commerce. The event was held at the Hells Canyon Grand Hotel in Lewiston.
Lewiston’s staff hopes the temporary fix of one of its busiest arterials will stretch out its life for another 10 years while the city seeks money for the complete reconstruction it needs, Johnson said.
“I don’t know if anybody’s driven on that lately, (but it’s) not the prettiest road that we have in town,” he said. “(It’s the one) we probably receive the most feedback on.”
Improving 21st Street is one of numerous efforts underway in Lewiston, Johnson said.
“I want to say yes to everything,” he said. “Then I find out either I don’t have the money or we haven’t done it for a reason.”
A 9-foot-wide gravel pedestrian path on the north side of Warner Avenue near the high school is anticipated to be complete by the end of this month.
The trail will be east of Community Park in a place with visibility issues for drivers, rolling hills and no sidewalks.
“It’s just to get the kids and the pedestrians and the bikes off of that road, because it’s not safe the way it is,” Johnson said.
A more comprehensive fix for Warner Avenue is many years away. It’s the city’s 14th priority for major road upgrades, he said.
As the city identifies the best strategies to make its streets better for drivers and pedestrians, it’s finishing a more than $80 million overhaul of its water system.
The biggest part of the project, an upgrade of its waste water treatment plant, wrapped up last week.
“We basically doubled the size of the plant, (replaced) components that were old and antiquated, (and) updated all the computer programs and the software that goes with it,” Johnson said.
A rebuild of the water treatment plant is slated to be done this spring. A new well on Nez Perce Grade is operating and has become the city’s highest producing well, he said.
The structure of a new reservoir that will improve fire protection near the high school is almost ready.
But it won’t be online until the spring because its exterior coating has to be applied in temperatures that are not too hot or cold, Johnson said.
“That one is actually progressing quite well,” he said.
The city of Clarkston also has numerous projects underway. The municipality is doing a video camera assessment of the condition of clay and concrete pipes in its sewer system constructed between 1922 and 1978, Poole said. The materials have an expected life of 50 years, Poole said.
It also completed a resurfacing of Second Street with amenities such as sidewalk ramps that make a pedestrian route compliant with the rules of the Americans with Disabilities Act from Arby’s to the high school and Beachview Park.
Safety money from Washington state covered significant portions of the work with no match requirement from the city, he said.