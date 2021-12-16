The city of Lewiston prevailed on most points raised in the lawsuit filed last spring by City Councilor John Bradbury, but the impact from the one area where Bradbury won remains to be seen.
Fourth District Senior Judge Richard Greenwood ruled last week on motions for summary judgment filed by both the city and Bradbury. He ruled for the city on all but one of Bradbury’s causes for action, even finding that Bradbury lacked legal standing to sue on water issues because he is not a city water customer.
But Greenwood agreed with the contention in Bradbury’s fourth “cause of action” that the city was illegally charging its wastewater and sanitation customers an additional street maintenance fee to recoup the costs those divisions inflict on city streets, including excessive wear from heavy garbage trucks to pavement cuts for pipe maintenance. Greenwood found the fee is essentially an unauthorized tax that would require a voter-approved special levy under Idaho law.
The city has charged approximately $4.5 million in those types of fees for those two divisions over the past nine years, but Greenwood indicated he would not make his invalidation of the fees retroactive.
In fact, Greenwood wrote that since Bradbury didn’t file his lawsuit as a class action, he could only sue in his capacity as an individual taxpayer and would therefore only be entitled to the street maintenance fees he paid over those years. But even in that instance, the judge found that Bradbury hadn’t filed a notice of claim for damages with the city, a necessary prerequisite to filing a lawsuit.
That probably means the city would not have to refund the money to ratepayers like it was ordered to do a decade ago after a similar finding about a stormwater utility fee. The 2011 ruling by the Idaho Supreme Court forced the city to refund the $1.2 million it collected in 2009 and 2010, the only years it was active.
In an email to the Lewiston Tribune, Bradbury said he intends to appeal Greenwood’s decisions against him and his inclination to not return the fees to ratepayers.
“The judge and I have a difference of opinions and we have an appellate court that can sort those differences out,” Bradbury said.
Bradbury said he believes he has standing to sue on water issues because he is a city councilor, but will file another lawsuit on behalf of a city water customer in the next couple of weeks.
City Manager Alan Nygaard said he couldn’t say much about the lawsuit since it is still technically pending, with a hearing yet to be scheduled for Greenwood to determine an appropriate remedy for the illegal street maintenance fees. But Nygaard did say the result thus far is a net positive.
“All in all, it’s a favorable preliminary ruling for the city,” Nygaard said. “We’ve already dealt with most of the issues that came up.”
For instance, the city will no longer include street maintenance fees for sanitation because of the recent finalization of an exclusive franchise agreement with Sunshine Disposal for the city’s garbage, recycling and yard waste collection, Nygaard said.
Bradbury also asked for the refund of $935,000 that was diverted from the city water fund for street impact maintenance. But that was one of the areas where Greenwood found Bradbury didn’t have standing because he isn’t a city water customer, and instead gets his water from the independent Lewiston Orchards Irrigation District. Bradbury had challenged the city’s provision of water to the Bryden Canyon Golf Course at a flat rate and a loan from the city sanitation fund for an irrigation upgrade at the course.
Bradbury also challenged the city’s practice of paying economic development agency Valley Vision and tourism agency Visit Lewis-Clark Valley for their services. Bradbury called the payments illegal “donations,” but Greenwood determined that they are legitimate contractual relationships.
The judge additionally ruled against Bradbury’s assertions that loans from the city sanitation fund to the golf course and library were illegal and unconscionable, and that the sanitation fund was overcharging ratepayers.
The hearing to determine the remedy to the one cause of action where Bradbury prevailed has not been set, but Nygaard said it probably won’t happen until next year. He also said he will advise the city council to not seek attorney fees from Bradbury, even though it could, because it would probably cost the city more than it could hope to recover. As of Wednesday, the city has spent approximately $94,000 on outside counsel to defend the case, according to Administrative Services Director Dan Marsh.
