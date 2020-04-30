Lewiston preparing for first phase of reopening

With Idaho Gov. Brad Little’s phased plan to reopen the state economy scheduled to kick off Friday, the city of Lewiston is preaching the gospel of good hygiene to its business community.
City Manager Alan Nygaard and his staff have enlisted the help of groups like the Lewis Clark Valley Chamber of Commerce, Beautiful Downtown Lewiston and Valley Vision in the crusade. Together, they are asking store owners and operators to protect their employees and customers by practicing and modeling behavior that will limit the spread of the coronavirus and allow the state to keep rolling back the governor’s shelter-at-home order.
“We’re trying to get them to set up their plans and procedures, and how people can access their businesses,” Nygaard said.
The city has received calls from businesses proactively looking for guidance on how to reopen safely. Requiring employees to wear personal protective equipment (PPE) like masks and gloves, marking floors with social distancing cues and placing sneeze guards between cashiers and customers are relatively easy measures that some stores already have in place. Nygaard was hopeful that other stores will follow suit as they begin to reopen.
One hurdle will be helping customers keep their hands clean, because hand sanitizer is nearly impossible to purchase. And other PPE items have been scarce. For example, a batch of masks ordered by the Nez Perce County Office of Emergency Management for distribution to the community were of such low quality that they were essentially garbage, Nygaard said. Still, the office will keep trying to stockpile PPE for the general public in case there is a resurgence of infections in the fall.
The Public Health – Idaho North Central District announced only one new positive case of COVID-19 on Wednesday in a Nez Perce County resident, bringing the total number of cases there to 51, with 16 total deaths. The county’s number of “probable” cases (symptomatic but untested) remained at nine. Numbers in the district’s other four counties — Latah, Clearwater, Lewis and Idaho — were unchanged, and no cases were reported by the Nez Perce Tribe.
Asotin County reported one new positive case Wednesday, while Whitman and Garfield counties reported none.
Lewiston officials will ramp up an advertising and social media campaign this week to reach not only businesses, but the customers who should also be following federal public health guidelines, like frequent hand-washing and wearing masks. Part of the campaign will be publicizing the stores that are taking appropriate measures.
“If they’ve got their plan in place, they’ve got the PPEs in place, we’re going to use Facebook and the media and the newspapers to produce lists of businesses that are doing it the right way,” Nygaard said, noting that without isolation orders it will be up to the general public to protect itself. “My mantra is ‘Let’s not go backward.’ ”
Nygaard said members of the city/county COVID-19 response team visited some of the stores that have been open to gauge their protective measures. They found widely varying situations, but one constant was a high correlation between how the businesses behaved and how their customers behaved.
“If you had employees wearing masks and you had the businesses maintaining the social distancing guidelines before they entered, you saw the behavior of the customers modeled after the behavior of the businesses,” he said. “So that’s really the message that we want to get out, that the businesses do have a huge stake in this and they have a huge impact on how their customers will behave. That’s how we’re going to keep moving forward and not have a resurgence of the virus.”
At this point, the city will continue with the carrot over the stick by providing a positive, constructive message to businesses. But Nygaard fears that lapses in hygienic measures could lead to a resurgence in infections and more government-mandated shutdowns.
Mills may be contacted at jmills@lmtribune.com or (208) 848-2266.