The Port of Lewiston will install a $15,000 to $25,000 fire hydrant to serve Tsceminicum Bottling Co., a business that plans to sell water from a well it will drill on its site just north of the Clearwater River.
The expense was discussed at a Tuesday meeting of the Port of Lewiston commissioners. Besides the fire hydrant, the port plans to spend about $25,000 on 1,000 feet of gas, electricity and high-speed internet lines, said Port Manager David Doeringsfeld.
Those utilities will reach Tsceminicum’s leased, 4-acre site at 980 Colonel Wright Way, as well as two other port-owned properties that are vacant, with a total of 15 acres, he said.
If Tsceminicum were to default on its lease, the port would take over any improvements that were made on the property, including the proposed well, and be entitled to use a water right the company is obtaining from the Idaho Department of Water Resources, Doeringsfeld said.
The water right is expected to be approved later this week or early next week after a process that included an analysis by a hydrogeologist in Coeur d’Alene, said Douglas Jones, Idaho Department of Water Resources northern regional manager.
“We feel we sufficiently reviewed the proposed uses and the potential effects,” Jones said.
Tsceminicum’s water right would allow it to pump almost 90 gallons of water a minute, or about 47.5 million gallons a year, from a 700- to 800-foot-deep well at an operation that would bottle water and manufacture lemonade.
That compares with 558 million gallons that Lewiston Orchards Irrigation District customers used for domestic water in 2019. That figure doesn’t include irrigation water.
The amount of water Tsceminicum consumes would likely be less than what its water right allows, Jones said.
Company officials have indicated that they expect to pull water less than 12 hours a day.
Plus, Jones said, after the plant has operated as long as five years, a license will be issued by the Idaho Department of Water Resources that will cap its annual production.
The reason his agency might wait five years to issue the license is to determine what normal operations are, Jones said.
Other safeguards are being put on the project, such as requirements that barriers be installed to prevent leaks from an upper aquifer into the lower aquifer from where Tsceminicum will be drawing water, Jones said.
The water in the upper aquifer is of poorer quality than the water in the lower one, he said.
If the precautions the Idaho Department of Water Resources is imposing aren’t enough to prevent injury to water users with senior rights, like the city of Lewiston, the agency can curtail Tsceminicum’s activities, he said.
“We understand in general terms the nature of that deep regional aquifer and we can anticipate, based on our experience, very little effect,” Jones said.
Williams may be contacted at ewilliam@lmtribune.com or (208) 848-2261.