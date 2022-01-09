A member of the Idaho Wheat Commission is poised to fill a vacancy on the Lewiston Port Commission.
Joseph Anderson, of Lewiston, was the only person to submit a letter of interest for the spot that opened when Mary Hasenoehrl resigned her seat at the end of December. The position was advertised in the Lewiston Tribune and on the port’s website.
The remaining two commissioners, Jerry Klemm and Mike Thomason, will vote on Anderson’s appointment at a meeting at 1 p.m. Monday at the port administration building at 1626 Sixth Ave. N.
If Klemm and Thomason don’t select Hasenoehrl’s successor by the end of this month, the Nez Perce County Commission will make the choice.
A Genesee High School and University of Idaho graduate, Anderson stated in his letter of interest that he has ties to the port that reach back decades.
In the mid-1970s, “slack water and barge transportation on the Snake River offered better service and more competitive shipping rates to area farmers, including my family,” according to Anderson’s letter.
He has been a port user as a wheat, pulse and oilseed producer since 1983 and began advocating and testifying for the port and the Snake River transportation system in 1994.
The individual Klemm and Thomason select will be replacing the first woman to serve on the commission.
Hasenoerhl, 65, won election to the commission in 2010 and took her seat in 2011. Her departure comes as she scales back her responsibilities in retirement.
Previously she was director of advancement and executive director of the foundation at Lewis-Clark State College and regional director for Sen. Mike Crapo. Her only remaining formal duty is being a board member of the University of Idaho Foundation. Whoever is chosen for the seat will have to win approval from Nez Perce County voters in this year’s election if they want to retain the position until 2024, when Hasenoerhl’s term would have ended.
Commissioners earn $50 per day on any day they attend meetings on behalf of the port and are reimbursed for travel expenses when they are doing port business.
The pay is always $50 per day, regardless of how many meetings they attend or how long the meetings are.
