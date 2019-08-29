Concern over private property rights is holding up Lewiston’s effort to bring more affordable housing to the city.
Last week, the city council got its first look at proposed zoning code amendments that would allow more homeowners to build an accessory apartment on their land or within their existing home. Such apartments are only currently allowed in the Normal Hill North and Normal Hill South zoning districts, and the amendment would allow them citywide.
“Those types of living units are recognized across the country as an effective approach to furthering the goal of diversifying the housing stock, especially with regard to housing affordability,” City Planner Joel Plaskon told the council.
But councilors John Pernsteiner and Bob Blakey balked at a provision that bans the property owner from using the accessory apartment as a short-term rental, and Mayor Mike Collins said he was leaning toward that position. During a discussion, councilors used the term “Airbnb” as shorthand for short-term rentals, referring to the online company that serves as a marketplace for arranging and offering vacation rentals.
Pernsteiner said he thought the ban could infringe on an owner’s right to profit from the use of their property. Plaskon said the ban was included so the zoning amendment would do a better job of achieving its goal of increasing the stock of low-income housing. Without it, there is no guarantee that new accessory apartments would be available to long-term renters, he said.
At Monday’s city council meeting, Pernsteiner proposed an amendment that would strip the ban on using accessory apartments as short-term rentals. But he withdrew the amendment when Councilor Ged Randall suggested the ban remain in the code with a provision that property owners could use them as short-term rentals if they secure a conditional use permit from the Lewiston Planning and Zoning Commission.
Pernsteiner did succeed in slowing down the approval process. The ordinance that would change the code was scheduled for its final two readings and adoption Monday, but he convinced the council to only consider the second reading.
He also asked for more information from staff about the effects of accessory apartments on affordable housing. In a letter to the council, Community Development Director Laura Von Tersch wrote that the ban will help the code achieve its intended purpose.
“Nationally, big companies are buying up housing and converting them to short-term rentals,” she said. “This only exacerbates the affordable housing shortage and undercuts the hotel industry and any bed tax generated thereby.”
She also said staff research on the topic showed that accessory apartments can be constructed for between 25 percent and 40 percent less than typical housing because land cost is not factored in and utility extensions are cheaper.
Mayor Pro Tem Kathy Schroeder, who previously served on the planning and zoning commission, said she supported the ordinance as drafted because of her confidence in the commission’s vetting process.
Increasing the availability of affordable housing is part of strategic plans for both the city and the Community Development Department, Plaskon said. Under the ordinance, accessory apartments are defined as a second dwelling on a lot that includes a single-family residence. It can be detached from the home, attached or contained within the home through something like garage or basement renovation, he said.
Plaskon added that the push to create more affordable housing started with community concerns. If the city says people can build more accessory apartments, but then doesn’t require that they be used for their intended purpose, it wouldn’t be furthering that community goal, he said.
The amendments would also eliminate two standards from small-lot development regulations. The standards have to do with the minimum street frontage and numbers of lots, and have discouraged construction in the past, Plaskon said.
“We’re hoping that the elimination of those two requirements will make that a more viable option for developers,” he told the council.
The third reading and adoption will likely come up at the council’s first meeting in September, allowing more time for councilors to weigh the issue.
