Lewiston police would like residents to hang up on a caller who claims to be associated with local law enforcement attempting to get money from residents because of a warrant.
And after hanging up, residents should then call the agency the caller claimed to represent.
A 57-year-old Lewiston woman was recently scammed out of $6,000 from a male caller claiming to be a deputy. The caller told the woman she was supposed to be in court July 9 and that she failed to appear, Lewiston police dispatch records said.
The woman, who was not identified by police, paid the man with a payback card and Visa prepaid debit cards. She gave the man the numbers over the phone and mailed the cards to the man, police records said.
“(There is a) very slim chance of recovering the money, especially in a scam like this where the victim reads the cards’ numbers over the phone to the scammer,” Lewiston Police Systems Coordinator Brian Birdsell said. “The scammer’s location is very hard to determine as they usually use apps on computers or smartphones to mask location and or generate a different phone number every time.”
Birdsell suggests people hang up on the caller and call the local agency after independently looking up the local agency’s phone number and ask that local law enforcement agency to verify what the caller said.
“The scammer will always tell you not to do this as they don’t want you exposing the scam before they get their money,” Birdsell said. “And, no, we don’t call people about warrants.”