The Fraternal Order of Police Union is in agreement with the decision by Lewiston Mayor Dan Johnson to extend an offer to Jason Kuzik as the new police chief.
During the weekend, the Lewis-Clark Lodge No. 10 unanimously endorsed Kuzik for the position, and Johnson announced a conditional offer to Kuzik on Wednesday.
According to a statement from FOP President Andrew Fox, the members of the Lewis-Clark Lodge are in agreement with the city’s choice for chief.
“Officers are excited to work hard and continue the great level of pride and commitment to the city of Lewiston and its amazing citizens,” the written statement said.
The union also thanked the city and Johnson for letting them be involved in the hiring process.
“This was an opportunity that was not guaranteed and the Lodge recognizes the hard work the city put in to finding the right person for the job,” the statement said. “Especially Mayor Johnson and our Human Resources department for keeping in communication with the FOP and listening to our concerns.”
The Lewis-Clark Lodge, which is made up of employees at the Lewiston Police Department, has 52 members, including positions such as dispatch, code enforcement and records.
Kuzik must first pass a background check and Lewiston officials will perform a site visit to the city of Henderson, where Kuzik has worked in the police department for 25 years, before he can begin at the Lewiston Police Department. Kuzik’s tentative start date with LPD is Oct. 3.