Lewiston police seeking man who stole box of pork

A man walked into URM Cash and Carry in Lewiston and took $140 worth of pork and reportedly walked out without paying.
Video surveillance shows a man in a black shirt and tan shorts with a box of pork over his shoulder walking past cash registers without paying. He then got into a dark-colored Ford F150 truck and drove away.
Nothing else was reported stolen and the meat was valued at $142.31. Lewiston police are seeking to identify the man and anyone with information is encouraged to call (208) 746-0171.