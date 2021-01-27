Lewiston police have made an additional arrest after further investigation of drug activity at the Travel Inn Lodge on Lewiston’s Main Street allegedly turned up a stash of stolen firearms.
Police previously announced the arrest of Ricky D. Walker, 40, of Spokane, for the alleged possession of a “significant amount” of heroin and methamphetamine after an initial investigation Sunday night and Monday morning. But police subsequently obtained information about stolen guns in a separate room at the motel after interviewing several involved parties, according to a news release.
Assisted by the Idaho State Police, officers executed a search warrant for the room Monday, where they located 12 stolen firearms, ammunition and interchangeable firearm parts, along with other items associated with an alleged burglary in the Lewiston Orchards. They arrested Raymond R. Fisher, 35, of Lewiston, on charges of burglary and being a felon in possession of a firearm.
Fisher made his initial appearance before Nez Perce County Magistrate Judge Sunil Ramalingam on Tuesday, and will face a Feb. 3 preliminary hearing. The investigation is ongoing, and police expect further charges against Fisher and a Lewiston woman who rented the room in her name.