Lewiston police are asking the public to contact them if someone sees Robert D. Nichols, who has been missing since Sept. 25.
Nichols was reported missing to police Sept. 29 after he failed to show up at a job site Sept. 28. His family has also not been able to get in contact with him.
Nichols is 5-foot-11 and weighs 150 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes.
Nichols was last seen checking out of a Lewiston hotel Sept. 25, which is also the last time and place his cellphone was used. He also used his company’s credit card to put fuel in his work vehicle, which is a white 1999 Chevrolet Suburban with an Idaho license plate, No. 6C52533. The vehicle has cargo doors in the back and should contain a large survey box.
It is not out of character for Nichols to camp in a tent or in his work vehicle, but it is out of character for Nichols to fail to contact his family or to report to a job site.
If someone comes into contact with Nichols, Lewiston police ask that they contact Detective Brian Erickson at (208) 746-0171 or by email at berickson@cityoflewiston.org.