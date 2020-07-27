Lewiston police are investigating a collision involving a 2004 Yamaha motorcycle and a 1997 Dodge Caravan at the intersection of the Levee Bypass Road and D Street.
The motorcycle rider was taken by ambulance to St. Joseph Regional Medical Center with serious injuries, according to a news release issued by the Lewiston Police Department. The driver of the minivan was not injured. The names of the people involved were not released.
The collision occurred at approximately 9:13 p.m. on Saturday, police said, and the intersection was closed about three hours while the scene was investigated. Officers said it appears the van was traveling south on the Levee Bypass and attempted to make a left turn onto D Street when the collision occurred.
Anyone who witnessed the incident can contact Lewiston police at (208) 746-0171 and request to speak to Sgt. Craig Roberts.