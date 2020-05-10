No injuries were reported after a shot was apparently fired Saturday afternoon in the Lewiston Orchards, prompting the Lewiston Police Department to close the 1800 block of Powers Avenue for about 40 minutes while they investigated.
According to a police news release, the department received multiple calls about a citizen dispute and a single shot being fired about 3:20 p.m. Officers set up a perimeter and made contact with the occupants of the residence, who exited the house without incident.
Police determined that two men fled the area prior to officers arriving on the scene. No one was injured during the incident and an investigation is ongoing.
Anyone who has information about the incident is asked to contact the Lewiston Police Department at (208) 746-0171.