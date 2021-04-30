Two Lewiston men will face charges for allegedly vandalizing the old Lewiston High School building earlier this week, the Lewiston police announced Thursday evening.
Lance J. Anittila, 20, and Dylan J. Latimer, 21, will face burglary and felony malicious injury to property charges in connection to the school vandalism, according to a news release.
Anittila was taken into custody on the 800 block of 20th Street at around 6:30 p.m. Thursday, because of his prior criminal record, the news release said. Latimer wasn’t taken into custody.
On late Monday night or early Tuesday morning, someone broke a window and entered the old high school, then proceeded to destroy property and leave graffiti throughout the building. The total cost of the damage was estimated to be about $20,000, the news release said.