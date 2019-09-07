Lewiston police arrested a Lewiston man Thursday for filing a false police report after a pipe bomb was discovered in a pickup he was borrowing.
Christopher B. “Brody” Maccord, 18, called the Lewiston Police Department, reporting the pickup had been burglarized on the 900 block of 13th Avenue, said Lt. Joedy Mundell. Police responded at 3:39 p.m. and found a truck with a smashed driver’s side window. An officer noticed what appeared to be a pipe bomb behind the bucket seats of the truck, according to court records.
Maccord reportedly told the officer the bomb was not his and he didn’t know where it came from.
The bomb was a 5-inch-long PVC pipe stuffed with sparklers wrapped in electrician’s tape and a fuse sticking out, according to court records. The Lewiston Fire Department and Spokane Bomb squad responded. The device was safely deactivated and no one was injured. The area around 13th Street was cordoned off for several hours while the investigation was underway.
It is believed the pickup was not entered and no items were stolen, records show. Maccord originally told police several guns and jewelry were taken from the vehicle, but the owner of the truck informed police that was false and that he took the firearms out before loaning the vehicle to Maccord, according to court records.
When asked if Maccord called police to try to get them to come into contact with the bomb in order to detonate it, Mundell declined to comment. He said the case remains under investigation.
Maccord was charged with misdemeanor providing false information to a police officer and booked into the Nez Perce County jail. Maccord has a pretrial conference set for Sept. 24.
Misdemeanors are punishable by up to one year in jail.
