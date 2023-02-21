The Lewiston Police Department will have its 26th annual Citizens Police Academy this spring.
The academy will take place at 6 p.m. Tuesdays from March 21 to May 30 at the Lewiston Police Training Center, 2419 16th Ave., in Lewiston.
Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. High around 45F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%..
Rain and snow in the evening transitioning to snow showers late. Low 27F. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 50%.
Updated: February 21, 2023 @ 3:01 am
The Lewiston Police Department will have its 26th annual Citizens Police Academy this spring.
The academy will take place at 6 p.m. Tuesdays from March 21 to May 30 at the Lewiston Police Training Center, 2419 16th Ave., in Lewiston.
There is no cost to attend but participants need to be at least 18 years old. Participants also need to complete a safety and background check before they are accepted into the class. Applications can be found on the Lewiston Police Department website at bit.ly/3IhOCL3, and hard copies are available at the police department.
Applications need to hand-delivered or mailed to the Lewiston Police Department, 1224 F St., Lewiston, or emailed to rfuentes@cityoflewiston.org.
The deadline to apply is March 7. There is a limit of 20 seats.
The curriculum includes an overview of the police department, 911 systems, station tour, firearm procedures, hiring and recruitment, along with other department programs and basic training. It will also include hands-on presentations such as firearm familiarization, investigations, operations planning, scenario simulator and a 10-hour ride-along with a Lewiston police officer.
The Citizens Police Academy aims to inform the public about the criminal justice system and crime prevention, and strengthens citizen and police partnership for community safety. The academy helps people have a better understanding of police work by explaining operations, training, procedures, equipment, calls for service and investigations.
Those with questions can contact Capt. Rick Fuentes at (208) 746-0171 or email rfuentes@cityoflewiston.org.
Sign up today to have headlines, breaking news or our weekly sports newsletter, the Rundown, delivered straight to your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Text LMT to 55678 to receive breaking news alerts/links to your phone. Message and data rates may apply. Text STOP to stop.
Sign up today to receive the Rundown, a curated collection of the week's top sports stories assembled every Monday by Tribune sports editor Donn Walden.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.