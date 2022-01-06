Lewiston Police Department Chief Budd Hurd announced Wednesday that he will retire in July.
Hurd has been a member of the force for 32 years and chief since 2018, according to a news release from the city of Lewiston. He graduated with a degree in criminal justice from Lewis-Clark State College in 1990 and joined the department shortly afterward.
“After thoughtful consideration, I have decided that it is finally time for me to hang up the badge and begin the next chapter of my life — retirement,” Hurd said in a statement. “My wife and I have five wonderful adult children, and nine beautiful grandchildren that we can’t wait to spend more time with.”
In the news release, Lewiston City Manager Alan Nygaard said Hurd became chief at a very challenging time for the department.
“Almost four years later, I have to say that I am pleased with the leadership and direction Chief Hurd has provided to the department since taking on this role,” Nygaard said. “In an early conversation, Chief Hurd expressed to me that he wanted to leave the department in a better place than it was, and I can confidently say he has done just that.”
Hurd said that looking back on his career, he felt blessed to work, raise his family and now retire in Lewiston.
“When I started, we had a little tiny radio in the car, alongside a siren box and a bench seat, and that was it,” Hurd said. “Now, the cars have gotten smaller, but the amount of equipment has grown. Computers, cameras, etcetera.”
Hurd started as a patrol officer before working his way into a school resource officer position, according to the city. He was promoted to corporal in 2005, sergeant in 2008 and lieutenant in 2012. Nygaard appointed him as interim chief in 2018 after the abrupt departure of former Chief Chris Ankeny. Hurd beat out three other finalists for the position later that year.