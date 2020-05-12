The city of Lewiston will pick up about 26 acres for Community Park after a land exchange is finalized with the Lewiston School District and Lewis-Clark State College.
Lewiston city councilors unanimously approved a resolution Monday to declare their intent to execute the exchange, which mostly involves land controlled by the city and the college. The three partners jointly purchased the 306-acre site north of Warner Drive in the Lewiston Orchards in 2004, and their shifting projects over the years necessitated the exchange.
The property swap won’t become official, however, until the federal government records the transaction since it involves land purchased with land and water conservation funds, Parks and Recreation Director Tim Barker told the council.
“Once this process is completed, then we’ll move on and it will get recorded at the federal level,” Barker said. “Unfortunately, that process tends to take a couple of years.”
As originally divided, the college controls the northwest corner of the property, and the school district controlled the southwest corner. The city controls the eastern side and a portion of the western side between the college and school district properties.
The college originally planned a motor vehicle safety course for its property, but eventually built that facility in North Lewiston. Instead, it is building its Career and Technical Education building on the western site currently controlled by the city. Barker said the college chose that location for its proximity to the school district’s career and technical center building at the new Lewiston High School. Both projects are scheduled for completion this fall.
Under the property exchange, the college will own the ground under its career and technical education center, and the city will take over the northwestern corner as part of the Community Park site. The city will pick up about 25 acres in that transaction. The school district property changes the least, with minor revisions that conform to the contour of the recently constructed interior road, Community Drive. That will shift about 1 acre from the school district to the city, Barker said.
In other business:
The council conducted its first budget work session in advance of the 2021 fiscal year. Administrative Services Director Dan Marsh ran through several funds under his purview, including police retirement, cemetery, workers’ compensation, fleet/service center and the information technology funds.
In what might be a preview of some tough budget decisions ahead because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Councilor John Pernsteiner asked whether the $2.5 million in the city workers’ compensation fund was restricted, or could be tapped to backfill any budget holes. Marsh said the fund is created and maintained by the council, and therefore carries no strings. But he cautioned that even just a few catastrophic accidents could quickly bankrupt the fund.
Mayor Mike Collins said the city received four applications for a coming vacancy on the Lewiston-Nez Perce County Airport Authority Board. They are former Lewiston City Manager Jim Bennett, who currently holds the seat; real estate agent Mike Menegas; former airport board member and commercial pilot Joe Gish; and Katie Seekins, owner of Lewiston firearm manufacturer Seekins Precision.
Collins asked the whole council to participate in the selection process to help promote full transparency. He expected interviews to be scheduled soon, and to be conducted via videoconference.
