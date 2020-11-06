Lewiston panel trying to balance COVID-19 safety and open meeting laws

The Lewiston City Council is struggling with how it can safely hold public meetings during the ongoing surge in COVID-19 cases, yet stay on the right side of Idaho’s open meeting laws.
The council held a special meeting Thursday night to discuss its options and to address several allegations of open meeting violations. Ironically, a previous open meeting complaint was generated by an effort to maintain social distancing at a July meeting by keeping most people out of the council chamber at the Lewiston City Library.
City Manager Alan Nygaard pointed out that there will be several public hearings at upcoming council meetings that could draw a significant amount of public interest. For example, one on Monday deals with a controversial request to annex and rezone property near a Lewiston Orchards neighborhood.
“We are expecting some public who are going to want to attend for those particular issues,” Nygaard said. “So we’re trying to figure out a way to be able to accommodate the individuals who would like to come and participate in our meetings, but yet try to keep them safe and keep the city council safe.”
Lewiston Police Chief Budd Hurd said he has had seven employees out sick, and worried that more could get infected if they have to do crowd control at a packed city council meeting. And Nygaard noted that city staffers in several other departments have been out sick with COVID-19.
“So there’s definitely an impact to the city services right now, and I’m trying to figure out a way to make sure that we keep that impact as minimal as possible,” Nygaard said.
Councilor John Bradbury repeatedly asked if the city could require attendees to wear masks at the meeting, and the answer wasn’t clear. Bradbury has pushed for the city council to enact an emergency order mandating masks indoors when social distancing can’t be maintained, but a mandate has not yet been introduced. And others with the authority to enact broad emergency mask mandates have so far declined, including the federal government, Idaho Gov. Brad Little and the local public health district.
And even if there was a requirement for face coverings, several of the local officials — including the police chief — expressed doubt that it could be enforced without generating some kind of disturbance or violence.
“We can’t stop them without creating a huge issue,” Mayor Pro Tem Kathy Schroeder said. “We don’t have a mandate. Even if we had a mandate, it would not stop them.”
Hurd said the topic of enforcement has been discussed over the last week among members of the Idaho Chiefs of Police Association, and the guidance he’s been given says that people who want to gather to make a “political expression” about any issue would be exempted from Little’s Stage 3 limits on gatherings of 50 or more people in the Idaho Rebounds coronavirus recovery plan. Little recently moved the state back to Stage 3 amid the wave that is sweeping the state and filling its hospitals with COVID-19 patients.
“So if a group of people showed up and wanted to make a political expression about masks and having to wear masks, we could not stop them,” Hurd said.
The council may adjust its tactics for future meetings, especially those that might deal with a mask mandate. But for Monday’s meeting, it decided to have councilors attend virtually. One or two staff members, possibly including Nygaard, will be stationed at the council’s second-floor meeting room at the library to set up the session and facilitate the public hearings and public comments.
If there is a large in-person turnout, Nygaard said city technical staffers have been perfecting a way to have audio from the meeting played outside the actual meeting room so social distancing can be maintained.
When the meeting began, Mayor Mike Collins read a statement regarding the allegations of open meeting law violations. One complaint filed Oct. 23 alleged violations during three executive sessions, which are closed to the public. Collins said that one from February involved a discussion regarding the potential purchase of property. The discussion ended after a few minutes when City Attorney Jana Gomez gave her opinion that the topic was not proper for an executive session, and no violation occurred since the council ultimately took no action regarding that purchase, he said.
Another alleged violation didn’t occur because the scheduled June 1 executive session was never actually held, Collins said. And another allegation about an executive session for the evaluation or dismissal of a public employee was actually allowed by a specific exception in Idaho’s open meeting law, he said.
But a separate complaint, also filed Oct. 23, alleged that the city committed a violation by not complying with requirements regarding how to post public meeting agendas. It specifically pointed to an Oct. 21 meeting where council members interviewed several candidates for an open seat on the Lewiston-Nez Perce County Regional Airport authority board.
Collins acknowledged the likelihood that the posting did not comply with the law. To cure the violation, the council will reinterview the candidates at 5 p.m. Tuesday at City Hall, 1134 F St. Only a few members of the public will be allowed to attend in person, but the interviews will be livestreamed at cityoflewiston.org.
