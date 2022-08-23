A sliver of the city’s total spending set aside for not-for-profit groups dominated the budget discussion at a Monday meeting where the Lewiston City Council passed the municipality’s spending plan for the 2023 fiscal year that starts Oct. 1.
The council put $132,000 from the Legislature-contracted services category of the $87 million budget into contingency funds.
The move proposed by Council President Hannah Liedkie and approved in a split decision makes it so that money can’t be spent without another council vote.
Of the $132,000, $40,000 is earmarked for Valley Vision and $30,000 is set aside for Beautiful Downtown Lewiston. Another $30,000 is for the Lewiston Civic Theatre and $17,000 would go to the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Lewis Clark Valley. The remaining $14,000 is reserved for Visit Lewis Clark Valley.
The state has a surplus of funds it’s looking to distribute to municipalities that potentially could be used to help with efforts of the groups, Liedkie said.
“It’s not a way to say no,” she said. “It’s a way to say, ‘Let’s get to the drawing table and let’s get creative on how we use this money to benefit our community.’ ”
Councilors Rick Tousley and Kassee Forsmann agreed with Liedkie.
“This is kind of a late time to be doing this,” Tousley said. “However, I do like to review the contracts to make sure that everything is clear for all of us here in terms of what we give to each of these entities and what we get in return.”
Councilors Jim Kleeburg and Kathy Schroeder had a different stance, noting it was late in the process to be questioning the expenditures.
“This gives you a month to take a look at it and we probably won’t get anything done in a month,” Schroeder said. “(The groups are) counting on us. They’re planning their year around it.”
In other business, the council approved allowing a future council the right to recover $792,710 in forgone property taxes.
Councilors Kleeburg, Schroeder and Tousley were in the majority on the decision while Liedkie and Forsmann objected.
State code allows taxing districts to raise property tax revenue by as much as 3% annually without going to voters.
If they don’t take that increase — which is what the city of Lewiston is doing in its upcoming fiscal year, keeping property tax revenue steady at $23.3 million — a taxing district can retain the right to cover the revenue in a future year.
The city had $2.29 million it could claim in forgone taxes accumulated before Monday’s vote.
The money could be used for a variety of needs in upcoming years such as improvement on Bryden Avenue or 21st Street, Kleeburg said.
“It is a tool and I don’t know that we’ve gotten overly ambitious on abusing that tool ever,” Schroeder said. “I think we have used it very respectfully.”
Such a potential cushion isn’t necessary, Liedkie said, noting city officials have shown in a short amount of time they can sharpen their pencils and make the budget work.
“I’m for tax relief,” Liedkie said.
The council also passed an addition of $19.3 million to this year’s fiscal budget. The biggest portion was $15 million that’s going for an upgrade of the city’s water treatment plant, where the work is ahead of schedule.
The money is coming from State Revolving Fund financing and being repaid through utility rates.