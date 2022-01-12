Firefighters respond to a trailer fire Tuesday at the corner of Fourth Street D and Airway Avenue near the airport. The fire, which occurred around 5 p.m., was under control in about 15 minutes and no residents were home at the time, according to a news release from the Lewiston Fire Department. No injuries were reported, and smoke and heat damages were estimated at about $35,000. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
featured
Lewiston Orchards trailer fire causes damage estimated at $35,000
-
- Updated
- Comments
Advertisement
Breaking news text alerts
Text LMT to 55678 to receive breaking news alerts/links to your phone. Message and data rates may apply. Text STOP to stop.
Your guide to the best businesses in the region