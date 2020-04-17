A Lewiston Orchards convenience store was robbed at gunpoint at about 11:45 a.m. Thursday, and the suspect was apprehended less than an hour later in Lapwai.
A man, identified by Lewiston police as Cheyenne C. Swift, 30, of Lewiston, walked into the Liberty Mart convenience store on the 600 block of Thain Road and allegedly robbed it at gunpoint, taking money from the cash register.
The man was wandering around the front of the store when cashier Jacob Mellick, 24, of Lewiston, asked if he could help him.
“He was staring me down,” Mellick said. “He said, ‘I need money,’ and I said, ‘I’m sorry man, I don’t have any money.’ ”
Then the man allegedly pulled out a black handgun and pointed it at Mellick, asking if he had any money now, Mellick said.
Mellick said he opened the register, grabbed the big bills and handed the man about $400 to $500.
“As I was putting the money in the bag, he says, ‘I’ve got no other way out,’ ” Mellick said. “It was weird. I mean the whole thing was weird, but that part in particular.”
The man then allegedly grabbed a bottle of Johnny Bootlegger Juice Joint Watermelon malt beverage and left the store in a vehicle, Mellick said.
“I was more shocked than scared,” he said. “When he pointed it at me, it was pretty scary.”
Lewiston police responded to the robbery at 606 Thain Road in Lewiston after Mellick called 911 at 11:48 a.m., Lewiston police Lt. Rick Fuentes said in a news release Thursday afternoon. Mellick told police a Native American had come into the business and threatened to shoot him, Fuentes said.
The man allegedly left the scene in a Nissan pickup truck that had sun damage. The suspect vehicle was located by Nez Perce Tribal Police on Bever Road about 20 minutes after area law enforcement agencies were given a description of the suspect and vehicle, Fuentes said.
Swift allegedly failed to yield to Nez Perce Tribal Police with lights and sirens on, but he did stop on McAtty Road and was detained by tribal police, Fuentes said. Swift was accompanied by an unidentified female passenger.
The suspect was apprehended within an hour of the robbery in the Lapwai area, Nez Perce Tribe spokesperson Kayeloni Scott said.
“The vehicle came out here to Lapwai,” Scott said. “It was pulled off of McAtty Road. From there, officers did have to apprehend with force to remove the suspect (from the vehicle) and he is in the custody of Lewiston police.”
Tribal police, Idaho State Police, Lewiston police, FBI and Nez Perce County Sheriff’s deputies worked together to apprehend the suspect.
“Everybody worked together well out here to handle this without incident,” Scott said.
Lewiston police took evidence and talked to witnesses at the store and traffic stop scene, Fuentes said. Police allege video surveillance show Swift was the man who robbed the store, Fuentes said.
Liberty Mart was closed for about a half-hour as police investigated, Mellick said.
Idaho State Police took Swift to the Nez Perce County Jail, where he was booked for robbery. The female was released from the traffic stop scene on McAtty Road, Fuentes said.
Lewiston police request any witnesses to the robbery contact them at (208) 746-0171 to aid in the continuing investigation.
