The city of Lewiston gave its nod Monday night to appoint Asotin County as the lead agency for the project to resurface Southway Bridge, a necessary step to facilitate the flow of federal funds.
Lewiston and Asotin County have jointly owned and maintained the bridge with Clarkston and Nez Perce County since its completion in 1982. All four entities will share equally in the cost of the long-planned resurfacing project, which is scheduled for next year.
But while Lewiston and Nez Perce County have had their approximate $500,000 shares of the funding in the bank for years, Clarkston and Asotin County never set any money aside. They are therefore relying on federal funding that will pass through state and local agencies to cover their portions of the cost, and Washington law requires that a Washington agency be designated as the lead agency to receive the funding.
Project engineer Alannah Bailey with the city of Lewiston said that while $2 million has been budgeted for the project, including a 10 percent contingency fund, there is hope that the final cost will be less than that amount. Officials will solicit bids on the project next month, with bid opening tentatively scheduled for February.
Construction should begin around May and last for 50 working days. That will amount to a two- to three-month window for the work to be completed, Bailey said.
A 2016 engineering study of the bridge found deficiencies in a waterproof membrane and the concrete underneath the bridge’s asphalt roadway. The asphalt and membrane will be ground off and the concrete repaired before final repaving.
Bailey said the bridge will remain open to traffic throughout construction by shifting eastbound and westbound lanes of travel to one side while work progresses on the other. And the hope is to also maintain pedestrian access, she said.
“They’ll be detoured, for the most part,” Bailey said of the walkers, runners and bikers who frequent the bridge. “(The eventual contractor) will have to put up some kind of debris shield, so there will be the ability to go across. I’ll say that’s the plan because I’m a little worried about how they’re going to shield them the whole time.”
In other business, the council accepted a $345,060 grant from the Federal Highway Administration to reconstruct pedestrian ramps at intersections on Thain Road between Stewart and Cedar avenues in 2021.
The city’s match for the project is $25,327. It will also provide amenities to help protect bicyclists like signage and pavement markings.
The city also learned Monday that it will receive $64,000 from the Federal Transit Administration to build a small transit center at the Lewiston Community Center at 1424 Main St., which currently does not have any infrastructure designed specifically for transit needs. The project will repurpose the west side of the parking lot so transit activities can take place more safely and reliably, according to a news release.
