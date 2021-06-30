City of Lewiston officials are proposing a 0 percent property tax increase this year, thanks in part to state and federal COVID-19 relief funding and significant increases to property tax revenues from the recent rise in property values.
City Administrative Services Director Dan Marsh told city councilors at a Tuesday budget work session that the 0 percent proposal could be followed by a 3 percent increase next year, leading to an average 1.5 percent increase over the 2022-2023 biennial budget. Actual dollar figures on the impact to taxpayers won’t be known until final property values solidify this fall. Early figures indicate values have climbed by about 13 percent overall since last year.
Lewiston Police Chief Budd Hurd said his department will have to cover a big jump in the cost of its Axon body cameras and Taser stun guns next year when a five-year contract expires. The contract currently costs $53,000 per year, but Axon recently sent the city notice that the price will approximately double. Still, Hurd said the system is more user-friendly and affordable than its competition.
Fire Chief Travis Myklebust said his budget will be balanced, but the department saw revenues decline because of lower numbers of ambulance transports this year. That deficit can be covered, however, by using a portion of the $1 million in extra funding the city now has because of the full funding of the city’s police retirement account. While some of that money could go to the fire department, city officials are asking the council to use most of it for shoring up funding for street repairs.
Myklebust also said he expects to enact a fireworks ban for the county and an open burn ban for the city as early as today. He can take the actions as soon as the Nez Perce County Commission declares a state of emergency because of the ongoing heat wave, which it is expected to do at a special meeting at 8:45 a.m. today.