A multi-agency task force found a member of the Lewiston Police Department was justified in the shooting death of a Lewiston man in late December.
According to a Lewiston Police Department news release, Officer James Allen acted in self-defense when he shot and killed 40-year-old Cole Blevins on Dec. 27 at a residence on Powers Avenue in the Lewiston Orchards. It is the first time that Allen has been identified as the officer involved in the incident.
According to the news release, Allen responded to a call of possible child abuse at about 7:30 p.m. on the night of the shooting. He was greeted at the door by a child and by Blevins, who invited Allen into the home.
The officer informed Blevins of the reason for his visit. According to the release, Blevins reached into a chair and grabbed a handgun. Allen identified the weapon, unholstered his own weapon and instructed Blevins to put the gun down. According to the release, Blevins then pointed the gun at Allen, who perceived it as a threat and shot three rounds at Blevins. Allen requested an ambulance. Blevins was taken to St. Joseph Regional Medical Center, where he died.
The incident was investigated by the Idaho State Police and reviewed by Clearwater County Prosecuting Attorney E. Clayne Tyler. According to the release, Tyler found that “Allen’s actions were appropriate, did not violate criminal law, and are found to be justifiable based on the grounds of self-defense.”
Neither Tyler nor Lewiston Police Chief Budd Hurd immediately returned phone calls seeking comment on the investigation’s findings.