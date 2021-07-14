Lewiston notches 13th triple-digit day

Triple digits returned to Lewiston on Tuesday, with the temperature topping out at 102 degrees, according to the National Weather Service at Spokane.
It was the first time the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley had seen 100 degrees since July 6, when it was 104. That day was the last of 11 consecutive triple-digit days, which tied Lewiston’s all-time longest streak, but it wasn’t broken the following day when the high reading was 97.
There have now been 13 triple-digit days in Lewiston this summer, and more seem likely. The NWS forecast calls for a high of 107 today and 100 on Thursday, and the valley’s hottest days most summers come in late July and early August.
But even with there being this many 100-degree days relatively early, the all-time record might be out of reach. Lewiston notched 27 days of triple-digit temperatures in 1938, ’39 and ’42, according to the NWS. That was the era when the temperature was measured in downtown Lewiston, where the readings are generally warmer. The official gauge is now at the Lewiston-Nez Perce County Regional Airport.
Here are Lewiston’s triple-digit days so for this summer: 101, June 2; 103, June 26; 107, June 27; 112, June 28; 115, June 29; 113, June 30; 101, July 1; 100, July 2; 101, July 3; 101, July 4; 100, July 5; 104, July 6; 102, July 13.