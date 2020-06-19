Lewiston and Nez Perce County officials agreed Thursday to pencil in a six-figure budget for a consultant to help them fully develop a strategic plan for a possible joint dispatch operation for law enforcement and emergency services.
Interim Emergency Management Director Bill Reynolds estimated it would cost each entity about $92,500 for the consulting work. The emergency communications board that Reynolds leads is putting together a task force to begin work on the issue, but he wanted to gauge the city and county commitment to the project before that group begins its work.
Lewiston city councilors and Nez Perce County commissioners expressed a desire to split the cost for a consultant over two budget cycles to soften the blow, and Reynolds said he believed that is possible. Emergency response agencies in surrounding counties may be invited to join a joint dispatch operation in the future, but Lewiston City Manager Alan Nygaard said the city and county should foot the bill for the consultant to establish a firm base for the effort before that can happen.
Thursday’s joint meeting was to address the budgets for programs shared by the city and county, including emergency management, emergency medical services, emergency communications, sanitation, public transit and transportation.
Nygaard asked the county to match $40,000 in the city’s proposed budget to accomplish three transportation-related items. They include surveying to help the city and county eliminate areas where the city limits are in the middle of a right of way, which often leads to confusion over which entity is responsible for a road; preliminary design for Gun Club Road improvements; and identifying development standards for roads that will be built in the Area of City Impact that surrounds the city.
The officials also briefly discussed their contributions to the Lewiston-Nez Perce County Regional Airport, with the city tentatively including $200,000 in its 2021 budget proposal. The airport board was to hold a budget meeting next week, but that has been postponed. County Commissioner Douglas Havens stated his support for the airport, but the county hasn’t yet proposed a budget allocation.
On public transit, Lewiston Transit Manager Suzanne Seigneur said the service will use some of its $1.4 million in emergency federal COVID-19 funding to establish a new route between North Lewiston, Lewis-Clark State College and the new Lewiston High School area.
