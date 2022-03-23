Lewiston, Nez Perce County consider single dispatch center

Getting help to citizens faster during a crisis is a benefit emergency service leaders see in a proposed combined city of Lewiston and Nez Perce County dispatch center.
Members of the Lewiston City Council and Nez Perce Commission talked about the possibility at a joint meeting Tuesday.
No decisions were made at the meeting that included a presentation from Mission Critical Partners, a firm that has been tasked with determining how feasible it would be for the municipalities to combine their two separate dispatch centers.
The firm is scheduled to complete a report by the end of June that would outline how a conversion to a single dispatch center could be accomplished, said Stacy Banker, a project manager with the firm.
Such transitions usually take two to three years, she said.
Banker is one of the Mission Critical Partners employees visiting Lewiston this week. Her team will be completing a variety of tasks, such as visiting the separate dispatch centers operated by the Lewiston Police Department and the Nez Perce County Sheriff’s office, speaking with dispatch employees and examining potential locations that might house a new facility.
Details such as how much the merger would cost, how the dispatch center would be governed, where it would be located and how it might be paid for will be shared later in the process after more information has been gathered.
Generally, combined centers that are overseen by a board with representation from the entities they serve work better than those supervised by a police chief, fire chief or sheriff, Banker said.
At this stage, Lewiston Police Chief Budd Hurd, Nez Perce County Sheriff Bryce Scrimsher and Lewiston Fire Chief Travis Myklebust are among those who support pursuing the change.
If all of the 911 calls from Nez Perce County were answered at a single call center, Scrimsher and Myklebust said, it would decrease the instances where calls have to be transferred from one place to another, which delays responses.
“Seconds and minutes mean lives, and so that’s a lot of the part where we see this being tremendous,” Myklebust said.
Even though initiating the change would “not going to be cheap,” Hurd said, he recommends looking into it partly because of its potential to ease staffing shortages.
He is in the process of filling one of two openings for dispatchers, and off-duty city dispatchers are helping the county, which needs three or four more dispatchers.
“That second one (dispatcher), I have no idea where it’s going to come from,” Hurd said. “It takes months to find a dispatcher. …Nobody wants to work shift work. There is a different mindset than there was a long time ago.”
Scrimsher agreed.
“Coming under one roof, I think, will help a lot,” he said. “The burn-out rate is very high in dispatch. I’ll admit. It’s something I couldn’t do.”
Already, many of the procedures and policies in the existing centers match, Hurd said.
“To listen to them talk and how they work, we’ve got a nice base to work from,” he said.
Drawing on what he’s heard from sitting in on state committees, Myklebust said he’s worried if the city and county wait too long, their options could be diminished by decisions outside their control sometime in the next five years.
“I believe that if we don’t do this, we’re going to be forced to do this down the road, and when we’re forced to do it, we’re not going to have a say,” he said. “Right now, we have the ability to pave the way, create our destination and our travel path by working with our stakeholders.”
