The Lewiston City Council took a step toward a temporary ban on e-scooter rental companies Monday to allow the city to first come up with some regulations.
Councilors unanimously approved the first reading of an ordinance for the short-term prohibition of companies like Bird, which have approached city officials to negotiate the introduction of their “shared mobility” businesses in Lewiston.
“We would prefer to have our ducks in a row before we open the gates and see what shows up,” City Engineer Dustin Johnson told councilors at their regular meeting Monday night.
Johnson said other companies have also expressed interest in establishing e-scooter rental services. The temporary ban includes several definitions of devices like e-scooters and e-bikes that use battery-powered motors to assist their movement.
An executive from Bird wrote to the council at its last meeting asking it to not pass the temporary ban. But while Johnson has previously told the council that some e-bike and e-scooter companies have gained a bad reputation in some cities for poorly managing their programs, Bird appears to have one of the better reputations.
City Attorney Jana Gomez said she and Johnson will work on establishing a set of regulations over the next several months. The ban would run until the council has a chance to consider and approve those regulations.
E-scooters are designed to solve what the public transit industry calls the “first mile, last mile” challenge, where users have trouble covering the leg of a trip between their home and a transit stop, or a transit stop and their ultimate destination. Providers also say their products help limit carbon emissions by encouraging people to drive less.
In other business:
Councilors unanimously approved a new stormwater master plan, which catalogues the city’s system of underground pipes and other runoff-management mechanisms, and assesses the state and needs of that system.
The 20-year plan merges all prior stormwater plans into one document, according to city stormwater and wastewater engineer Joe Kaufman. Some of the top-priority projects addressed by the plan include the repair of a large stormwater line deep under the Joe Hall Ford dealership; a damaged and misaligned line under Bengal Field that sometimes leads to flooding; and a drying bed facility that will allow for the proper disposal of the debris collected from city stormwater basins.
Several design studies for problem areas in the Lewiston Orchards are also proposed in the master plan.
