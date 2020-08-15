A Lewiston man was listed in fair condition at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston on Friday following an early morning traffic wreck.
According to a news release from the Lewiston Police Department, a 2019 Kawasaki ER 400 motorcycle driven by Jamie Hardy, 24, of Lewiston, and a 2006 Hyundai Sonata driven by 29-year-old Erick Diouf, of Lewiston, collided at the intersection of Main and 18th streets in Lewiston at about 1:15 a.m.
When police arrived, Hardy was unconscious. He was taken by ambulance to the hospital.
According to the news release, police believe Diouf was westbound on Main Street and turning left to go south on 18th Street while Hardy was eastbound on Main Street when the two vehicles collided in the intersection. Diouf was not injured.
The Lewiston Police Department’s Major Collision Team is investigating and no charges have been filed. Police are seeking witnesses and asking them to contact Sgt. Craig Roberts at (208) 746-0171.