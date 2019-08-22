A Lewiston man on a motorcycle hit an elk head-on Tuesday evening on U.S. Highway 95 outside of Lewiston.

David Nobbley, 46, was driving south on a 2007 Yamaha motorcycle when he hit the elk at milepost 315, according to an Idaho State Police news release. Troopers responded at 9:27 p.m. Reports didn’t say if the elk was found after the wreck.

Nobbley was wearing a helmet and was taken to St. Joseph Regional Medical Center and later transferred to Sacred Heart Medical Center, where he was listed in satisfactory condition Wednesday afternoon.

