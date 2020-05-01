Lewiston motor sports venue gets approval

Buoyed by more than 70 supporters, a plan to construct a motor sports venue in North Lewiston won approval from the Nez Perce County Planning and Zoning Commission on Thursday, which granted the project a conditional-use permit.
The action gives Lewiston-Clarkston Valley entrepreneur Eric Christiansen permission to proceed with the facility, which will have two parts on a 100-acre North Lewiston site that is west of U.S. Highway 95 and north of Down River Road. The site can be accessed via Albright Grade Road.
One area of the facility will be for spectator events such as motorcycle races, demolition derbies, tractor pulls, monster truck shows and freestyle motorcycle competitions, where participants are judged on how well they perform stunts.
Those will happen six to 12 times a year in the evenings, end around 10 p.m., and attract between 1,000 and 4,000 people.
Christiansen previously held events at the Lewiston Roundup Grounds before a rift with the Roundup board forced him to move them to the town of Potlatch.
Another part of the facility would be a longer track for motorcycle races with about 150 competitors, as well as for practice.
Christiansen will be expected to follow a number of extra rules, such as providing a one-month notice and detailed traffic plans prior to large events to the Idaho Transportation Department and law enforcement. He’ll also be required to take measures to control dust, erosion and stormwater on the site.
The decision followed a hearing that lasted more than one hour where at least 10 people spoke in favor of the proposal. That was in addition to more than 70 messages backing the project that had been sent to the county prior to the meeting.
“I have never seen this much support,” said Commission Chairman Mark Jennings.
The only opposition came from a couple that lives near the property, who raised concerns about noise in writing prior to the meeting.
The hills that surround the site are expected to mitigate that, Christiansen said.
“We definitely want to be a good neighbor and have this place here for a long time,” he said.
Motor sports enthusiasts stated the Christiansen’s enterprise will provide family-friendly fun and generate revenue for area businesses.
Adam Myklebust of Mac’s Cycle said sales would climb when Christiansen held events at the Roundup Grounds, and that will happen again at the new site.
“We want it to be known we support this completely,” he said.
Gary Peters, an owner of Peters and Keatts, agreed. Christiansen is a “known quantity” who has proven he can handle the types of events he proposes.
“This could be a really big shot in the arm for the valley,” he said.
