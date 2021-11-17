A Lewiston motor sports promoter will get another chance to pursue his lawsuit against Potlatch No. 1 Financial Credit Union after the Idaho Supreme Court ruled that a judge improperly dismissed the case last year.
According to an opinion released Tuesday by the court, 2nd District Judge Jeff Brudie abused his discretion by failing to rule on the merits of Eric Christiansen’s motion to compel discovery before he considered P1FCU’s motion for summary judgment. Brudie granted that motion for summary judgment, which dismissed the case, but Christiansen appealed. The case will now go back to the 2nd District for further proceedings.
Christiansen filed a nine-count complaint against P1FCU and its mortgage manager Michael Moser in 2019 following a decision by the Lewiston Roundup Association to cease contracting with Christiansen for the production of motor sport events at the Roundup Grounds. The complaint alleged that Moser, a member of the Roundup board, improperly accessed information from Christiansen’s account and shared it with the board so that it could copy his business model and produce motor sport events without him.
The Supreme Court vacated Brudie’s summary judgment order and his award of attorney fees to the defendants. It also determined that the District Court must first rule on the merits of Christiansen’s motion to compel discovery before determining how to proceed with any remaining motions.
In an email to the Lewiston Tribune, Christiansen said the next steps in his litigation include continuing discovery (the process where both parties exchange information about the witnesses and evidence they will present at trial), and depositions of P1FCU employees and Lewiston Roundup Association members.
The lawsuit claims damages in excess of $10,000 in an amount to be determined at trial. It makes several allegations, including negligent supervision of an employee, breach of contract, breach of fiduciary duty, invasion of privacy and causing emotional distress.