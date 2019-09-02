Lewiston moose makes stop at Bengals’ lair

Items in this column are pulled from police logs from around the region.
———
A moose was spotted in Lewiston headed toward the new Lewiston High School construction site. Police couldn’t locate the moose because it probably learned the school will not be finished ungu-later.
———
A Lewiston man called 911 after he found out his ex-girlfriend entered his home through an unlocked window and took his TV and dipped the man’s toothbrush in paint. Nothing criminal was discovered and the man was told to deal with his ex civilly and just brush it off his shoulder even if it paints him to do so.
———
Smoke was reported on the 1500 block of Alder Avenue in Lewiston. Firefighters responded and found it was a man mowing his lawn and kicking up dirt.
———
A Lewiston business owner on Main Street reported someone has been dropping off strange letters and a coin with a heart on it. Police discovered the suspect is a man with pink hair, and he had been taking magazine clippings and leaving them at businesses. He was told to stop, and letter go.
———
A 911 caller reported hearing someone yelling, “Help, I’m hurt,” several times at a residence on 20th Street in Lewiston. Police responded and found the resident was fine but she advised her “butt hurts,” but she did not want a medical assessment and would get aBUNdant care at home.
———
A 911 caller reported a group of juveniles were walking down 11th Street dressed in sheets. Police walked a complete beat but couldn’t locate the sheet meet on the street and were forced to retreat.
———
A Lewiston man reportedly stopped at the 1400 block of Main Street, took off his pants, urinated at the back of the building and then got into a van and left.
———
A Moscow 911 caller reported seeing freshmen running up a hill near Idaho Avenue and people were spraying the kids with water. It appeared to be a hazing ritual but no one was injured in the slip and stride.
———
A drunk Moscow man was reported singing loudly on the 1100 block of East Third Street.
———
A 911 caller reported finding a pair of underwear and pants on the 500 block of Queen Road in Moscow and thought it was suspicious.
———
A Moscow 911 caller reported there is a “geyser” in the middle of Ghormley Park where a sprinkler was broken.
———
A Pullman 911 caller reported seeing a cougar on Northwest Nicole Court. Officers did not locate any mountain lions.
———
A set of brass knuckles were turned in as found property to the Pullman Police Department. The knuckles were pugi-listed as missing.
———
Pullman police responded to a report of a dog defecating in a parking lot on Northeast B Street. Police did not locate Poopy Doo who left a surprise in the parking stall.
———
Pullman police responded to a burglary alarm on the 100 block of Grand Avenue only to find a fan blew around some curtains that activated the alarm. Officers were not a fan of responding to the false alarm.
