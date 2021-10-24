Wilson Boots
Age: 49.
Education: Associate degree in automated manufacturing technologies.
Work experience: Washington State University College of Engineering and Architecture, instrument maker; Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories, machinist fabricator; Clearwater Paper, winder operator; Costco Wholesale, meat department manager; also owned a concrete business and worked in general construction.
Prior political experience: None.
How long lived in area: 29 years.
Family: Married 26 years, three grown children.
Website: bootsformayor.com.
Dan Johnson
Age: 61.
Education: Master’s degree in forest economics.
Work Experience: City of Lewiston Public Works, Public Health – Idaho North Central District, forest resources.
Prior political experience: Port of Lewiston, Idaho State Senate.
How long lived in area: 20 years.
Family: Married, six grown children.
Website: Johnson4LewistonMayor on Facebook.
Bob Blakey
Age: 66.
Education: Bachelor’s degree in adaptive physical education.
Work experience: 29 years at D.A. Davidson.
Prior political experience: Eight years on Lewiston City Council.
How long lived in area: 31 years.
Family: Single, two grown children.
Website: Bob Blakey for Re-election to the Lewiston City Council on Facebook.