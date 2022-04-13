Lewiston’s top elected official sees his city working with the town’s Urban Renewal Agency in the future.
URAs are tools for cities, counties and other municipalities, said Lewiston Mayor Dan Johnson on Tuesday at a URA meeting where he was invited to share his views about the entity.
“My perception of it is if that tool is used responsibly, it’s a good thing,” said Johnson, the first person to lead Lewiston under the strong mayor structure chosen by voters in the fall election.
“If I get back to basics of urban renewal law, it’s really to address public nuisance, blight and these kinds of things,” he said.
The private sector should get the first opportunity to rehabilitate areas while the URA should maybe focus on infrastructure like water and roads, Johnson said.
“I really don’t have any concerns with what Lewiston has done,” he said. “I think Lewiston has been a pretty good model around the state for how to do URA.”
The URA’s chairwoman, JoAnn Cole-Hansen, invited Johnson to continue to provide feedback.
“If you see a blighted area or an area that the city wants to focus on, if you’d bring those to us, maybe we can work together,” she said.
URAs in Idaho use tax increment financing, a mechanism in state law, to support upgrades.
Boundaries are drawn around revenue allocation areas that need redevelopment because of factors like deterioration or blight, and then all of the property values in that area are added up to set a base value.
The URA collects the property taxes on all the new value created in the area above that base value for projects.
Lewiston’s URA has supported improvements such as new water and stormwater systems through and south of the intersection of U.S. Highway 12 and 21st Street in Lewiston and an upcoming widening project on Bryden Avenue in Lewiston.
In other business Tuesday, the URA approved a measure that allowed the chairperson to be the single signer on checks, drafts, payment of monies, contracts and resolutions on an interim basis.
Those documents had previously also required the signature of the URA’s secretary, who was Dan Marsh, until the elimination of his position as administrative services director, chief financial officer and treasurer at the city of Lewiston at the end of March.
The resolution states that when the agency appoints a vice chairperson, that individual will assume the responsibility of being the second signer.
Some bills have been sitting for four months because of the change in Marsh’s employment status as well as the departure of Joe Hulett, who had served as the chairman of the URA, said Laura Von Tersch, Lewiston’s community development director.
“They’re not horribly big bills, but they deserve to be paid,” she said.
Williams may be contacted at ewilliam@lmtribune.com or (208) 848-2261.