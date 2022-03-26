The COVID-19 pandemic is no longer an emergency in Lewiston.
Mayor Dan Johnson signed an order Friday terminating the local disaster emergency declaration related to the pandemic that had been in place for more than two years.
The local disaster emergency was invoked March 17, 2020, by the Lewiston City Council, just as the virus’s initial surge was gaining momentum in the United States.
The end of the disaster emergency order won’t change much. Some of the orders rescinded include expansion of restaurant patio seating; business improvement district deadlines; and a child-staff ratio point system for child care and preschool facilities.
The Public Health – Idaho North Central District has added three deaths from COVID-19 to its total since Monday.
All three deaths were among men, with one in his 40s, one in his 60s and one in his 80s. Two of them lived in Nez Perce County and one in Clearwater County.
New cases in the region remained low, with the five counties in north central Idaho adding a total of 20 infections since Monday.
No deaths were reported this week in southeastern Washington.
Asotin County added a total of nine cases this week, but five of those were backlogged cases from the omicron surge, said Brady Woodbury, public health administrator.
Whitman County’s case total hasn’t been updated since Feb. 28 because of technical issues with the data at the state level.
Garfield County hasn’t added any cases since Monday.