Lewiston man with special needs found north of Pullman

A Lewiston man with special needs who went missing Thursday morning was found alive and well 4 miles north of Pullman on Thursday afternoon.
Whitman County Sheriff’s Deputy Paul Reavis was dispatched to the area near milepost 5 on Washington State Route 27 about 4 miles north of Pullman after residents in the area called dispatch to say they saw someone who seemed lost.
Reavis drove through the area but did not see anyone. On a return pass, he spotted Isaac T. Blount, who lives on the 1600 block of Birch Avenue in Lewiston.
“He was in good shape and in good spirits,” Reavis said. “We had a pretty good conversation; he was wearing a soccer shirt and we talked about soccer.”
Reavis believes someone may have given Blount a ride and dropped him off in the Pullman area.
Reavis drove Blount to meet his dad in Colton.
“His dad was very relieved,” Reavis said.
Lewiston police asked the public at about 1:05 p.m. Thursday to help find Blount, who has the mentality of a 3-year-old.
Lewiston police told the public that Blount left his residence in Lewiston at 10:30 a.m. Thursday and was last seen near the new Gun Club extension road at approximately 11:15 a.m.