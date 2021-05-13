Lewiston man will stand trial for aggravated battery

A Lewiston man accused of the nonfatal shooting of his cousin in a North Lewiston trailer home earlier this year will stand trial on a charge of aggravated battery that includes a 15-year sentencing enhancement for the alleged use of a deadly weapon.
Nez Perce County Magistrate Judge Michelle Evans ruled at a Wednesday preliminary hearing that there was probable cause that Douglas L. Tibbitts, 52, committed the crime on Jan. 30. Evans bound Tibbitts over to 2nd District Court and set a felony arraignment before Judge Jeff Brudie on Wednesday.
According to court documents, Tibbitts allegedly shot Aaron T. Brewer, 39, in the chest after a night of drinking devolved into some kind of altercation. A witness told investigators that he tried to stop the shooting by telling Tibbitts to drop the gun. But Brewer “jumped” Tibbitts, who then allegedly pushed Brewer to the ground, stood over him and shot him.
Brewer received initial treatment at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston before he was transferred to a Spokane hospital. He has since been released.
Public defender Gregory Rauch, of Lewiston, is representing Tibbitts.
The maximum sentence for aggravated battery is 15 years and a $50,000 fine, but Tibbitts faces a total of 30 years in prison, including the sentencing enhancement.