GRANGEVILLE — A Lewiston man was rescued and unharmed after his jet boat crashed on the Snake River downriver from Lookout Creek.
According to a news release from the Idaho County Sheriff’s Office, Steve Garrett, who was the driver and only occupant of the boat, sent an emergency signal from a Garmin In-Reach device to Idaho County Dispatch at 10:15 a.m. Thursday. The message was “boat down, help me.” Garrett confirmed he was out of the river and did not need medical attention.
Homer Brown, owner of Hammer Down River Excursions of White Bird, responded to 6.5 miles north of Pittsburg Landing with his jet boat to assist, and he and Idaho County personnel responded to the location of the crash, the news release said.
Garrett had been picked up by a fisheries boat and taken to his cabin.